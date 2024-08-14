Nagpur Power & Industries consolidated net profit declines 37.11% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.81% to Rs 12.23 crore

Net profit of Nagpur Power & Industries declined 37.11% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 15.81% to Rs 12.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.12.2310.56-15.860.761.311.690.610.970.610.97

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp