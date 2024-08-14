Indowind Energy consolidated net profit rises 6.62% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 28.44% to Rs 5.46 crore

Net profit of Indowind Energy rose 6.62% to Rs 1.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 28.44% to Rs 5.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.5.467.6352.9376.152.494.541.442.491.611.51

