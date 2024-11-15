Deep Polymers consolidated net profit rises 64.91% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.59% to Rs 24.95 croreNet profit of Deep Polymers rose 64.91% to Rs 1.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 4.59% to Rs 24.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 26.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales24.9526.15 -5 OPM %14.399.64 -PBDT4.242.61 62 PBT2.742.19 25 NP1.881.14 65
Powered by Capital Market - Live News