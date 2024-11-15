Deep Polymers consolidated net profit rises 64.91% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.59% to Rs 24.95 crore

Net profit of Deep Polymers rose 64.91% to Rs 1.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 4.59% to Rs 24.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 26.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.24.9526.1514.399.644.242.612.742.191.881.14

