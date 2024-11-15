Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Deep Polymers consolidated net profit rises 64.91% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 9:24 AM IST
Sales decline 4.59% to Rs 24.95 crore

Net profit of Deep Polymers rose 64.91% to Rs 1.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 4.59% to Rs 24.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 26.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales24.9526.15 -5 OPM %14.399.64 -PBDT4.242.61 62 PBT2.742.19 25 NP1.881.14 65

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

