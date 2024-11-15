Yash Chemex consolidated net profit declines 18.67% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 28.45% to Rs 24.47 crore

Net profit of Yash Chemex declined 18.67% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 28.45% to Rs 24.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 19.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.24.4719.054.5410.291.161.971.131.930.610.75

Powered by Capital Market - Live News