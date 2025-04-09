Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Deepak Builders CFO Rishabh Gupta resigns

Deepak Builders CFO Rishabh Gupta resigns

Apr 09 2025
Deepak Builders and Engineers India announced that Rishabh Gupta has tendered his resignation from the position of chief financial officer (CFO) & key managerial personnel (KMP) of the company due to personal reasons.

Rishabh has submitted his resignation via an email dated 8 April 2025 and will be serving a one-month notice period.

Deepak Builders & Engineers India is a construction company specializing in administrative, institutional, and industrial buildings; hospitals; stadiums; residential complexes; and other construction activities.

The company reported a 52.6% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 16.26 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 10.64 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations grew by 22% YoY to Rs 130.55 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Shares of Deepak Builders and Engineers shed 0.85% to Rs 140 on the BSE.

