Deepak Builders CFO Rishabh Gupta resigns

Deepak Builders and Engineers India announced that Rishabh Gupta has tendered his resignation from the position of chief financial officer (CFO) & key managerial personnel (KMP) of the company due to personal reasons.

Rishabh has submitted his resignation via an email dated 8 April 2025 and will be serving a one-month notice period.

Deepak Builders & Engineers India is a construction company specializing in administrative, institutional, and industrial buildings; hospitals; stadiums; residential complexes; and other construction activities.

The company reported a 52.6% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 16.26 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 10.64 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations grew by 22% YoY to Rs 130.55 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Shares of Deepak Builders and Engineers shed 0.85% to Rs 140 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News