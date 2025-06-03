Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd Partly Paidup leads losers in 'B' group

Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd, Ola Electric Mobility Ltd, Linc Ltd and IFB Agro Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 03 June 2025.

Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd Partly Paidup tumbled 10.00% to Rs 0.81 at 14:20 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 16456 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.21 lakh shares in the past one month.

Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd lost 7.54% to Rs 17.29. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 67966 shares in the past one month. Ola Electric Mobility Ltd crashed 7.30% to Rs 49.77. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 176.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36.86 lakh shares in the past one month. Linc Ltd dropped 6.73% to Rs 141.4. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5889 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13616 shares in the past one month.