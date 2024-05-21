Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Deepak Nitrite consolidated net profit rises 8.55% in the March 2024 quarter

Deepak Nitrite consolidated net profit rises 8.55% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales rise 8.40% to Rs 2126.21 crore

Net profit of Deepak Nitrite rose 8.55% to Rs 253.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 233.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.40% to Rs 2126.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1961.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 4.82% to Rs 810.90 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 852.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.64% to Rs 7681.83 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7972.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2126.211961.36 8 7681.837972.06 -4 OPM %14.1617.74 -14.6216.17 - PBDT315.85356.07 -11 1187.591312.18 -9 PBT269.39315.15 -15 1021.931145.88 -11 NP253.86233.86 9 810.90852.00 -5

First Published: May 21 2024 | 7:27 AM IST

