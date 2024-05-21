Deepak Nitrite consolidated net profit rises 8.55% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.40% to Rs 2126.21 crore

Net profit of Deepak Nitrite rose 8.55% to Rs 253.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 233.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.40% to Rs 2126.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1961.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 4.82% to Rs 810.90 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 852.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.64% to Rs 7681.83 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7972.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

