NESCO standalone net profit rises 23.80% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales rise 20.18% to Rs 188.97 crore

Net profit of NESCO rose 23.80% to Rs 105.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 84.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 20.18% to Rs 188.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 157.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 24.82% to Rs 362.78 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 290.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 24.21% to Rs 678.18 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 546.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales188.97157.24 20 678.18546.00 24 OPM %62.0663.25 -62.8563.89 - PBDT147.84118.21 25 517.15399.74 29 PBT136.00108.99 25 462.98366.97 26 NP105.1284.91 24 362.78290.64 25

First Published: May 21 2024 | 7:27 AM IST

