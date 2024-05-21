NESCO standalone net profit rises 23.80% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.18% to Rs 188.97 crore

Net profit of NESCO rose 23.80% to Rs 105.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 84.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 20.18% to Rs 188.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 157.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 24.82% to Rs 362.78 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 290.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 24.21% to Rs 678.18 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 546.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

188.97157.24678.18546.0062.0663.2562.8563.89147.84118.21517.15399.74136.00108.99462.98366.97105.1284.91362.78290.64

Powered by Capital Market - Live News