Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Carysil consolidated net profit rises 24.94% in the March 2024 quarter

Carysil consolidated net profit rises 24.94% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 30.89% to Rs 190.53 crore

Net profit of Carysil rose 24.94% to Rs 15.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 30.89% to Rs 190.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 145.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.43% to Rs 57.89 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 52.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.13% to Rs 683.76 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 593.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales190.53145.57 31 683.76593.89 15 OPM %18.1218.03 -18.8318.08 - PBDT30.7223.48 31 113.2394.45 20 PBT21.2416.24 31 80.7868.10 19 NP15.5312.43 25 57.8952.42 10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Carysil edges higher after ICRA affirms ratings with 'stable' outlook

Carysil board plans to raise upto Rs 150 cr via QIP or preferential issue

Benchmarks trade higher; oil &amp; gas shares in demand

Stock Alert: TBO Tek, Aadhar Housing, Bharti Airtel, Aurionpro Solutions

HSBC Investdirect Financial Services India standalone net profit rises 53.36% in the December 2023 quarter

Solara Active Pharma's Andhra Pradesh facility clears USFDA inspection

Ramchandra Leasing and Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Joy Realty reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.29 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Prataap Snacks standalone net profit declines 42.71% in the March 2024 quarter

Pearl Global Industries consolidated net profit declines 1.12% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 21 2024 | 7:26 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story