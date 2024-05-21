Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Camlin Fine Sciences reports consolidated net loss of Rs 77.14 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Camlin Fine Sciences reports consolidated net loss of Rs 77.14 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales decline 5.86% to Rs 401.69 crore

Net loss of Camlin Fine Sciences reported to Rs 77.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 9.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.86% to Rs 401.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 426.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 92.75 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 52.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.07% to Rs 1613.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1681.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales401.69426.71 -6 1613.061681.56 -4 OPM %-3.3010.27 -4.5812.21 - PBDT-23.6636.04 PL 29.16152.57 -81 PBT-43.7118.11 PL -49.4490.06 PL NP-77.149.16 PL -92.7552.11 PL

First Published: May 21 2024 | 7:27 AM IST

