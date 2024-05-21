Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Andhra Pradesh Expressways reports standalone net profit of Rs 4.30 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Andhra Pradesh Expressways reports standalone net profit of Rs 4.30 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales rise 68.89% to Rs 16.45 crore

Net profit of Andhra Pradesh Expressways reported to Rs 4.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 30.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 68.89% to Rs 16.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 7.64 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 44.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.53% to Rs 41.54 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 43.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales16.459.74 69 41.5443.51 -5 OPM %58.7827.00 -42.5930.66 - PBDT4.30-4.16 LP -7.57-22.48 66 PBT4.30-4.18 LP -7.64-22.56 66 NP4.30-30.25 LP -7.64-44.09 83

First Published: May 21 2024 | 7:27 AM IST

