Deepak Phenotics invests Rs 176 cr in Deepak Chem Tech

Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
Both Deepak Phenotics and Deepak Chem Tech are wholly owned subsidiaries of Deepak Nitrite

Deepak Chem Tech, a wholly owned subsidiary of Deepak Nitrite has today issued and allotted 1,76,00,000 9% Optionally Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares ('OCRPS'), having face value of Rs 100 each, aggregating to Rs 176 crore to Deepak Phenotics (DPL), another wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

