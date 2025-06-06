Deepak Phenotics invests Rs 176 cr in Deepak Chem Tech

Both Deepak Phenotics and Deepak Chem Tech are wholly owned subsidiaries of Deepak Nitrite

Deepak Chem Tech, a wholly owned subsidiary of Deepak Nitrite has today issued and allotted 1,76,00,000 9% Optionally Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares ('OCRPS'), having face value of Rs 100 each, aggregating to Rs 176 crore to Deepak Phenotics (DPL), another wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

