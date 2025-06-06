IndusInd Bank climbs as RBI sees turbulence easing

IndusInd Bank shares jumped 2.66% to Rs 824.50 after Reserve Bank of India (RBI) officials signaled confidence in the lender's recovery from recent accounting lapses.

In the the post-monetary policy press conference today, RBI Deputy Governor J Swaminathan and Governor Sanjay Malhotra noted that the bank has taken corrective steps, including leadership changes, and that the situation should stabilize soon.

IndusInd Bank had earlier reported a Rs 1979 crore impact from misaccounted internal derivative trades and reversed Rs 674 crore in misreported microfinance interest. With the resignation of CEO Sumant Kathpalia and his deputy, the RBI believes the matter is largely under control.