Sensex, Nifty pare losses; auto shares advance for 5th day in row

The key equity benchmarks recovered from early losses to trade marginally higher in the morning trade as investors weighed robust corporate updates against rising geopolitical risks. Early optimism over improving quarterly earnings was tempered by caution surrounding the implications of U.S. military action in Venezuela. The Nifty traded above the 26,350 mark, while auto shares extended gains for a fifth consecutive session.

At 10:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, added 109.80 points or 0.11% to 85,854.13. The Nifty 50 index rose 29 points or 0.11% to 26,357.55.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.17% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.19%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,818 shares rose and 1,982 shares fell. A total of 238 shares were unchanged. Economy: Indias foreign exchange reserves increased by $3.29 billion to $696.61 billion in the week ended December 26, 2025, according to the Reserve Bank of Indias Weekly Statistical Supplement released on January 2. Foreign currency assets (FCAs), the largest component of the reserves, stood at $559.61 billion, registering a marginal weekly increase of $184 million, the data showed. Gold reserves increased sharply by $2.96 billion during the week to $113.32 billion, contributing the most to the overall rise in reserves.

Indias Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund rose by $60 million to $18.80 billion. The countrys reserve position in the IMF increased by $93 million to $4.88 billion as of December 26. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Auto index rose 0.98% to 10,258.90. The index added surged 5.36% in the five consecutive trading session. Eicher Motors (up 1.21%), TVS Motor Company (up 0.98%), Hero MotoCorp (up 0.98%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 0.96%), Exide Industries (up 0.94%), Ashok Leyland (up 0.63%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 0.59%), Uno Minda (up 0.34%), Bajaj Auto (up 0.24%) and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (up 0.14%) added.

On the other hand, Tube Investments of India (down 1.43%), Samvardhana Motherson International (down 0.94%) and Sona BLW Precision Forgings (down 0.81%) eged lower. Stocks in Spotlight: CSB Bank jumped 7.08% after the banks total deposits climbed 21% to Rs 40,460 crore as on 31st December 2025, compared with Rs 33,407 crore as on 31st December 2024. Mini Diamonds (India) jumped 4.15% after the company announced that it has secured an export order worth $1.85 million (approximately Rs 16.65 crore) for the supply of lab-grown diamonds to a prominent overseas client based in Hong Kong. NIBE surged 5.46% after it has secured a domestic defence contract worth Rs 292.69 crore from the Indian Army under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India.