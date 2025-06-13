Delhi International Airport Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 59.39 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.39% to Rs 1179.88 crore

Net loss of Delhi International Airport Pvt reported to Rs 59.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 53.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.39% to Rs 1179.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1059.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 976.16 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 180.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.25% to Rs 4453.90 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4003.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.