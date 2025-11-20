Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty November futures trade at premium

Nifty November futures trade at premium

Image
Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and Axis Bank were top traded contracts.

The Nifty November 2025 futures closed at 26,235.40, a premium of 43.25 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 26,192.15 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index gained 139.50 points or 0.54% to 26,192.15.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 1.35% to 12.14.

HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and Axis Bank were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The November 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 25 November 2025.

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 4:14 PM IST

