Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japanese markets surge led by tech stocks

Japanese markets surge led by tech stocks

Image
Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Japanese markets surged to end a four-session losing streak led by a robust rally in technology stocks. Sentiment was also lifted by a weaker yen, which hit a 10-month low against the dollar after reports suggested that the government is in the final stages of assembling a stimulus package worth 21.3 trillion yen ($135.38 billion).

The Nikkei average hit an intraday high of 50,574 before paring some gains to end the session up 2.65 percent at 49,823.94. The broader Topix index settled 1.66 percent higher at 3,299.57. Among the top gainers, SoftBank Group, Tokyo Electron and Fujikura climbed 2-6 percent.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

China Shanghai Composite index drops 0.40%

Larsen & Toubro and BAE Systems to supply BvS10 Sindhu vehicles to Indian Army

Aditya Infotech allots 3.23 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Mufin Green Finance board OKs to raise Rs 50 cr via NCDs

Lloyds Engineering gains after awarding two contracts to Polish firm

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 3:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story