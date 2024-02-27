Delhivery gains as Plix expands partnership for global shipping

Delhivery rose 2.66% to Rs 470.40 after securing cross-border freight shipping contract from 'Plix'.

Plix, a majority-owned nutrition brand by Marico in the D2C sector, has expanded its partnership with Delhivery, India's largest integrated logistics service provider. The partnership, which initially focused on domestic express parcel shipping, has now been extended to include exclusive collaboration for international shipping. This expanded partnership will utilise Delhivery's air freight expertise to ensure fast and secure transportation of goods from Plix's India warehouse in Mumbai to its New York warehouse.

Delhivery is India's largest fully integrated logistics services provider, offering a comprehensive range of logistics services, including express parcel transportation, PTL freight, TL freight, cross-border, supply chain, and technology services. The company's extensive nationwide network spans over 18,600 pin codes.

The logistics solution provider reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 11.71 crore in Q3 FY24 as against a net loss of Rs 195.65 crore posted in Q3 FY23. Revenue from operations increased 20.32% year on year to Rs 2,194.47 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2023.

