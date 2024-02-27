Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at Intellect Design Arena Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Intellect Design Arena Ltd counter

Last Updated : Feb 27 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Intellect Design Arena Ltd notched up volume of 39.38 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.5 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.63 lakh shares

Jamna Auto Industries Ltd, DCM Shriram Ltd, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd, Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 27 February 2024.

Intellect Design Arena Ltd notched up volume of 39.38 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.5 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.63 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.84% to Rs.1,070.15. Volumes stood at 9.29 lakh shares in the last session.

Jamna Auto Industries Ltd saw volume of 193.81 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.27 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 23.43 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.10% to Rs.122.60. Volumes stood at 21 lakh shares in the last session.

DCM Shriram Ltd notched up volume of 1.76 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.99 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 25194 shares. The stock rose 1.84% to Rs.994.75. Volumes stood at 21108 shares in the last session.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd recorded volume of 30.22 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.09 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.96 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.66% to Rs.1,727.45. Volumes stood at 3.48 lakh shares in the last session.

Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd notched up volume of 20.1 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.9 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.41 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.88% to Rs.867.10. Volumes stood at 3.26 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Feb 27 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

