Delhivery reports consolidated net loss of Rs 68.47 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 18 2024 | 10:50 PM IST
Sales rise 11.61% to Rs 2075.54 crore

Net Loss of Delhivery reported to Rs 68.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 158.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.61% to Rs 2075.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1859.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 249.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1007.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.68% to Rs 8141.54 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7225.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2075.541859.63 12 8141.547225.30 13 OPM %2.210.72 -1.56-6.25 - PBDT144.3669.82 107 499.51-221.92 LP PBT-56.04-172.63 68 -222.04-1053.06 79 NP-68.47-158.67 57 -249.19-1007.78 75

First Published: May 18 2024 | 10:32 PM IST

