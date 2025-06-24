Delhivery sets up 2.35 lakh sq. ft Gateway Hub in Chandigarh

Delhivery announced the expansion of its Chandigarh Gateway Hub. The facility, spread across 2.35 lakh sq.ft will accelerate the region's economic growth and create thousands of direct and indirect work opportunities. It will also empower thousands of businesses in the region, enabling them with access to nationwide markets through improved inventory storage and order fulfillment capabilities.
With the new infrastructure, Delhivery now offers 30% more storage capacity to meet the requirements of the region's needs and incorporates automation to handle shipment volumes with efficiency. This includes a Hub Conveyor Solution with a 4,000 throughput per hour capacity that helps sort both incoming and outgoing shipments. The hub also includes a Cross Belt Sorter (CBS) with a 12,000 throughput per hour capacity for rapid and precise shipment processing. Together, these technologies reduce turnaround time and increase the overall efficiency of the supply chain and can be valuable during peak demand periods like the upcoming festive season.
"Chandigarh and its surrounding region remain a core market for us. This expansion directly addresses the needs of local businesses, enabling them to deliver products faster to customers nationwide. Beyond facilitating commerce, the expansion will drive growth in supporting sectors like packaging, transportation, and local last-mile logistics, creating jobs within the community. As we approach the festive season, this facility will elevate customer experience by enabling fast and precise services, said Dingtang Tikhak, Senior Vice President, Regional Hub Operations, Delhivery.
