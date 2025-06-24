Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Delhivery sets up 2.35 lakh sq. ft Gateway Hub in Chandigarh

Delhivery sets up 2.35 lakh sq. ft Gateway Hub in Chandigarh

Image
Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 7:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Delhivery announced the expansion of its Chandigarh Gateway Hub. The facility, spread across 2.35 lakh sq.ft will accelerate the region's economic growth and create thousands of direct and indirect work opportunities. It will also empower thousands of businesses in the region, enabling them with access to nationwide markets through improved inventory storage and order fulfillment capabilities.

With the new infrastructure, Delhivery now offers 30% more storage capacity to meet the requirements of the region's needs and incorporates automation to handle shipment volumes with efficiency. This includes a Hub Conveyor Solution with a 4,000 throughput per hour capacity that helps sort both incoming and outgoing shipments. The hub also includes a Cross Belt Sorter (CBS) with a 12,000 throughput per hour capacity for rapid and precise shipment processing. Together, these technologies reduce turnaround time and increase the overall efficiency of the supply chain and can be valuable during peak demand periods like the upcoming festive season.

"Chandigarh and its surrounding region remain a core market for us. This expansion directly addresses the needs of local businesses, enabling them to deliver products faster to customers nationwide. Beyond facilitating commerce, the expansion will drive growth in supporting sectors like packaging, transportation, and local last-mile logistics, creating jobs within the community. As we approach the festive season, this facility will elevate customer experience by enabling fast and precise services, said Dingtang Tikhak, Senior Vice President, Regional Hub Operations, Delhivery.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

CuraTeQ Biologics receives UK MHRA approval for biosimilar Dyrupeg

Board of Asahi India Glass appoints director

Globe Civil Projects IPO subscribed 6.96 times

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases IPO subscribed 8%

Kalpataru IPO subscribed 9%

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 7:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story