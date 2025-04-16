MRP Agro standalone net profit rises 769.23% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 219.86% to Rs 23.35 crore

Net profit of MRP Agro rose 769.23% to Rs 2.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 219.86% to Rs 23.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 590.00% to Rs 6.90 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 140.56% to Rs 103.92 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 43.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

23.357.30103.9243.209.764.799.122.943.280.3510.451.342.850.359.041.342.260.266.901.00

Powered by Capital Market - Live News