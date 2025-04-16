Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MRP Agro standalone net profit rises 769.23% in the March 2025 quarter

MRP Agro standalone net profit rises 769.23% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 16 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 219.86% to Rs 23.35 crore

Net profit of MRP Agro rose 769.23% to Rs 2.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 219.86% to Rs 23.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 590.00% to Rs 6.90 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 140.56% to Rs 103.92 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 43.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales23.357.30 220 103.9243.20 141 OPM %9.764.79 -9.122.94 - PBDT3.280.35 837 10.451.34 680 PBT2.850.35 714 9.041.34 575 NP2.260.26 769 6.901.00 590

First Published: Apr 16 2025 | 7:33 AM IST

