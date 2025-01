Den Networks consolidated net profit declines 14.74% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.48% to Rs 260.70 crore

Net profit of Den Networks declined 14.74% to Rs 40.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 47.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 4.48% to Rs 260.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 272.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.260.70272.9410.4814.5381.8989.9955.4761.9040.3147.28

