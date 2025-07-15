Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Anand Rathi Wealth drops on profit booking after sharp rally

Anand Rathi Wealth drops on profit booking after sharp rally

Image
Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Anand Rathi Wealth dropped 3.86% to Rs 2448.15 as investors locked in gains following a strong rally over the past few sessions.

The stock had surged 22.29% in the previous four trading days and is up 25.33% over the past year.

The recent buying spree was driven by the company's robust Q1 FY26 performance. The company reported a 27.8% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 93.62 crore on 15.8% increase in total income to Rs 284.26 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 126.35 crore in Q1 FY25, up 27.6% YoY. Asset under management (AUM) jumped 27% to Rs 89,797 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with Rs 69,018 crore in Q1 FY25.

In Q1 FY25, revenue from mutual fund distribution increased 27% YoY to Rs 113 crore. Share of equity mutual funds in AUM remains flat to 54% as of June 2025 over June 2024.

Anand Rathi Wealth is a wealth management firm, catering to high and ultra-high-net-worth individuals. The company operates across 18 cities in India, has a representative office in Dubai, and is setting up new offices in London and Bahrain.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nifty trades above 25,100 level; PSU Bank shares climb

Smartworks Coworking Spaces IPO ends with 13.45x subscription

Commerce Ministry to work with districts to promote first time exporters

Den Networks gains as Q1 PAT jumps 24% YoY to Rs 54 cr

Volumes jump at Tejas Networks Ltd counter

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 11:22 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story