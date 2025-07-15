Anand Rathi Wealth drops on profit booking after sharp rally

Anand Rathi Wealth dropped 3.86% to Rs 2448.15 as investors locked in gains following a strong rally over the past few sessions.

The stock had surged 22.29% in the previous four trading days and is up 25.33% over the past year.

The recent buying spree was driven by the company's robust Q1 FY26 performance. The company reported a 27.8% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 93.62 crore on 15.8% increase in total income to Rs 284.26 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 126.35 crore in Q1 FY25, up 27.6% YoY. Asset under management (AUM) jumped 27% to Rs 89,797 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with Rs 69,018 crore in Q1 FY25.