Den Networks Ltd gains for fifth session

Last Updated : Nov 28 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
Den Networks Ltd is quoting at Rs 45.14, up 0.74% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 16.87% in last one year as compared to a 19.57% drop in NIFTY and a 13.85% drop in the Nifty Media.

Den Networks Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 45.14, up 0.74% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.01% on the day, quoting at 24030.45. The Sensex is at 79346.41, down 1.11%. Den Networks Ltd has risen around 1.44% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Den Networks Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.64% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1962.1, up 0.37% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.84 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.14 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 14 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

First Published: Nov 28 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

