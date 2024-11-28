United Breweries Ltd spurts 0.23%, up for five straight sessions

United Breweries Ltd is quoting at Rs 1930.6, up 0.23% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 17.19% in last one year as compared to a 19.57% gain in NIFTY and a 9.62% gain in the Nifty FMCG.

United Breweries Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1930.6, up 0.23% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.01% on the day, quoting at 24030.45. The Sensex is at 79346.41, down 1.11%. United Breweries Ltd has dropped around 0.02% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which United Breweries Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 2.37% in last one month and is currently quoting at 58028.6, down 0.39% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.86 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.91 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 108.17 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

