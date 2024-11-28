REC Ltd up for fifth session

REC Ltd is quoting at Rs 529, up 0.5% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 54.27% in last one year as compared to a 19.57% spurt in NIFTY and a 20.31% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services.

REC Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 529, up 0.5% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.01% on the day, quoting at 24030.45. The Sensex is at 79346.41, down 1.11%. REC Ltd has dropped around 3.38% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which REC Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 1.22% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24171.55, down 0.45% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 45.06 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 93.99 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 528.65, up 0.53% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 9.41 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

