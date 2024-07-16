Den Networks Q1 PAT rises 7% YoY to Rs 45 cr

The cable TV distributor's consolidated net profit rose 6.8% to Rs 45.51 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 42.62 crore reported in Q1 FY24.

However, revenue from operations slipped 9.39% year on year to Rs 247.53 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024.

Profit before tax in Q1 FY25 was at Rs 55.47 crore, up 10.96% from Rs 49.99 crore recorded in Q1 FY24.

EBITDA stood at Rs 28 crore in the June quarter, down 9.6% as against Rs 31 crore posted in Q1 FY24. EBITDA margin remained constant at 11% in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.

The company's revenue from cable distribution network business was at Rs 235.41 crore (down 11.3% YoY) while revenue from broadband business stood at Rs 12.12 crore (up 55.98% YoY) during the period under review.

Subscription revenue fell 12.32% YoY to Rs 128 crore during the quarter. Placement/ marketing income declined 1% YoY to Rs 107 crore and activation revenue slipped 40% YoY to Rs 5 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.

As on 30 June 2024, cash and cash equivalents stood at Rs 3,009 crore as against Rs 2,931 crore as on 31 March 2024.

Den Networks is a leading Cable TV distribution company in the country with a wide gamut of services. DEN's Cable operations covers over 500+ cities/towns across 13 key states (Delhi,Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, Kerala, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand) in India.

Shares of Den Networks declined 1.43% to Rs 54.99 on the BSE.

