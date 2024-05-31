Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Denim Developers consolidated net profit declines 83.56% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Sales decline 64.51% to Rs 14.70 crore

Net profit of Denim Developers declined 83.56% to Rs 2.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 64.51% to Rs 14.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 41.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 24.26% to Rs 15.70 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 37.68% to Rs 73.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 53.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales14.7041.42 -65 73.8553.64 38 OPM %51.0914.92 -25.2819.26 - PBDT7.676.45 19 19.6310.81 82 PBT7.516.41 17 19.1810.49 83 NP2.6316.00 -84 15.7020.73 -24

First Published: May 31 2024 | 3:17 PM IST

