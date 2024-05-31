Denim Developers consolidated net profit declines 83.56% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 64.51% to Rs 14.70 crore

Net profit of Denim Developers declined 83.56% to Rs 2.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 64.51% to Rs 14.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 41.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 24.26% to Rs 15.70 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 37.68% to Rs 73.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 53.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

