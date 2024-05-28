Denis Chem Lab standalone net profit rises 250.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.30% to Rs 39.85 crore

Net profit of Denis Chem Lab rose 250.00% to Rs 2.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.30% to Rs 39.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 39.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.39.8539.7312.7511.935.444.823.691.102.730.78

