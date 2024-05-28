Hind Rectifiers reports standalone net profit of Rs 5.12 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 35.64% to Rs 151.36 crore

Net profit of Hind Rectifiers reported to Rs 5.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 35.64% to Rs 151.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 111.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 12.51 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 6.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 44.12% to Rs 517.55 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 359.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

