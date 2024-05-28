Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rishi Techtex standalone net profit declines 41.82% in the March 2024 quarter

Rishi Techtex standalone net profit declines 41.82% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 4.46% to Rs 29.76 crore

Net profit of Rishi Techtex declined 41.82% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.46% to Rs 29.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 28.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.62% to Rs 1.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.59% to Rs 111.74 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 106.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales29.7628.49 4 111.74106.84 5 OPM %7.665.83 -6.615.56 - PBDT1.681.11 51 4.993.68 36 PBT0.990.48 106 2.271.25 82 NP0.320.55 -42 1.351.11 22

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Rishi Techtex standalone net profit rises 83.33% in the December 2023 quarter

Candour Techtex reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.52 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Rishi Laser standalone net profit rises 90.22% in the March 2024 quarter

Accelya Solutions India standalone net profit declines 79.97% in the March 2024 quarter

Rajnish Retail standalone net profit declines 13.51% in the March 2024 quarter

Japan Nikkei falls on rate hikes woes

TVS Supply Chain records turnaround Q4 numbers

Inox Wind Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Rail Vikas Nigam successfully bids for Rs 72.73 cr project of North Central Railway

Thejo Engineering consolidated net profit rises 165.53% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 28 2024 | 3:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story