Denta Water & Infra Solutions fixes record date for dividend

Record date is 14 August 2025

Denta Water & Infra Solutions has fixed 14 August 2025 as record date for the purpose of determining entitlement of the members of the Company to receive Dividend of Rs 2.50/- per Equity Share having face value of Rs. 10/- each fully paid up for the financial year 2024-25. The said Dividend, if declared by the shareholders at the ensuing AGM, shall be paid on or after 22 August 2025, subject to deduction of tax at source as applicable.

