IRM Energy Ltd Spurts 2.06%

IRM Energy Ltd gained 2.06% today to trade at Rs 304.95. The BSE Energy index is up 0.43% to quote at 11772.4. The index is up 0.98 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Gujarat Gas Ltd increased 0.75% and Indraprastha Gas Ltd added 0.75% on the day. The BSE Energy index went down 9.53 % over last one year compared to the 2.52% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

IRM Energy Ltd has added 0.41% over last one month compared to 0.98% gain in BSE Energy index and 0.68% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 5 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 10395 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 478 on 18 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 235.9 on 17 Mar 2025.