KEI Industries slips after Q1 PAT slides 14% QoQ to Rs 196 crore

KEI Industries declined 2% to Rs 3,909.25 after the company's consolidated net profit dropped 13.6% to Rs 195.75 crore on an 11.13% decline in revenue to Rs 2,590.32 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the company's net profit rose 30.28% to Rs 195.75 crore on a 25.44% increase in revenue to Rs 2,590.32 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax jumped 29.83% year on year to Rs 263.23 crore in Q1 FY26.

EBITDA stood at Rs 298 crore in Q1 FY26, registering a growth of 28.45%, compared with Rs 232 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter last year. The EBITDA margin in this quarter has increased to 11.49% as against the 11.25% posted in Q1 FY25.