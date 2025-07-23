Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lodha Developers Ltd Slides 4.08%

Lodha Developers Ltd Slides 4.08%

Image
Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 10:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Lodha Developers Ltd has lost 6.01% over last one month compared to 2.29% fall in BSE Realty index and 0.68% rise in the SENSEX

Lodha Developers Ltd lost 4.08% today to trade at Rs 1384.15. The BSE Realty index is down 0.66% to quote at 7676.48. The index is down 2.29 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Oberoi Realty Ltd decreased 3.45% and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd lost 0.98% on the day. The BSE Realty index went down 7.84 % over last one year compared to the 2.52% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Lodha Developers Ltd has lost 6.01% over last one month compared to 2.29% fall in BSE Realty index and 0.68% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 12.68 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 22293 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1534.25 on 09 Jun 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1036 on 17 Mar 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IRM Energy Ltd Spurts 2.06%

Sigachi Industries commences operations of its newly established R&D center in Hyderabad

GIFT Nifty hints towards positive start; Trump announces 'massive' trade deal with Japan

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals transitions to net-zero debt

Eco Recycling inducts Dr. Sandip Chatterjee on its board

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story