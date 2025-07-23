Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Digital platforms helping boost agriculture income

Digital platforms helping boost agriculture income

Jul 23 2025
The government is pushing supportive environment for income of farmers through Digital Platforms. Government in 2016 launched a National Agriculture Market (e-NAM) to enable the farmers to transparently sell their produce to large number of buyers accessing multiple markets electronically. Farmers Producer Organisations (FPO) have been on boarded onto digital platforms such as e-NAM, ONDC (Open Network for Digital Commerce), and GeM (Government e-Marketplace) to enhance digital market access.

Jul 23 2025

