Department of Telecommunications Cautions Manufacturers, Importers and Resellers about Mandatory IMEI Registration

Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
The Ministry of Communications has said that all manufacturers, brand owners, importers and sellers of mobile phones must comply with the legal requirements for international mobile equipment identity (IMEI) registration. The advisory, issued on Monday, comes in the backdrop of increasing cases of online fraud and spoofing through tampered IMEI numbers. As per the Telecom Cyber Security Rules, 2024: Manufacturers shall register the IMEI number of every device like mobile handset, module, modem, SIM Box etc. bearing IMEI manufactured in India with the Government prior to first sale, testing, research & development (R&D) or any other purpose on Device Setu (Indian Counterfeited Device Restriction (ICDR)) portal at https://icdr.ceir.gov.in. Importers shall register IMEI numbers with the Central Government before importing any equipment (like mobile handset, module, modem, SIM Box etc.) bearing IMEI into India for sale, testing, research & development (R&D) or any other purpose on Device Setu- (Indian Counterfeited Device Restriction (ICDR)) portal at https://icdr.ceir.gov.in. Central Government may issue directions to telecommunication entities to block the use of telecommunication equipment with tampered International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) number in telecommunication networks or telecommunication services.

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 11:42 AM IST

