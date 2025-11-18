Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PNB Housing Finance rises after India Ratings and Research upgrades ratings to 'AAA'

PNB Housing Finance rises after India Ratings and Research upgrades ratings to 'AAA'

Image
Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

PNB Housing Finance added 2.02% to Rs 936.90 after the company said that India Ratings and Research has upgraded rating of company's non-convertible debentures (NCDs) and bank loans from 'IND AA+' to 'IND AAA' with 'stable' outlook.

India Ratings and Research stated that the upgrade reflects the agencys expectation of PNB Housing Finance (PNBHF) receiving timely support in terms of liquidity and equity from Punjab National Bank (PNB), with PNB maintaining its stake in PNBHF and sharing the brand name.

The rating also reflects PNBHFs position among Indias top housing financiers, having seen multiple business cycles.

Moreover, PNBHF has demonstrated consistent improvement in profitability and asset quality and has achieved granularisation of the loan book. It has raised funding at competitive rates and maintained adequate liquidity buffers.

India Ratings expects the entitys credit cost to remain modest in the near to medium, given the tightened underwriting norms and retail & granular nature of its loan book.

However, the performance of its affordable housing finance portfolio, which is at a nascent stage with high growth, remains a monitorable.

PNBHF is a deposit-accepting housing finance company registered under NHB and the Companies Act, 1956. It provides housing loans to individuals for the purchase, construction, repair, and upgrade of houses. It also provides loans against property, loans for commercial property, and loans for purchase of residential plots, and real estate development loans. PNBHF has 356 branches/outreaches mainly located across metro, Tier I and Tier II cities across India. It had dedicated 198 branches for affordable business as on 30 September 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mahanagar Gas shares slide amid Mumbai CNG supply disruption

BSE SME Mahamaya Lifesciences debuts with a modest pulse

WPIL jumps after South Africa arm wins Rs 426-cr MCWAP2 project

Shreyas Intermediates reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.24 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Raasi Refractories standalone net profit rises 544.44% in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 11:39 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story