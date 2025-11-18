BSE SME Mahamaya Lifesciences debuts with a modest pulse

Mahamaya Lifesciences traded at Rs 117 on the BSE, a premium of 2.63% compared with the issue price of Rs 114.

The scrip was listed at Rs 116, a premium of 1.75% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently up about 0.9% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 121.80 and a low of Rs 115.50. About 18.98 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Mahamaya Lifesciences's IPO was subscribed 1.59 times. The issue opened for bidding on 11 November 2025 and it closed on 13 October 2025. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 108 to Rs 114 per share.

The IPO comprised 61,78,800 equity shares, including a fresh issue of 56,38,800 equity shares and offer for sale (OFS) of 5,40,000 equity shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 56.35% from 77.27% pre-issue. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for purchase of equipment for existing formulation plant, funding capital expenditure towards setting up of a new technical manufacturing plant, construction of warehouse building and purchase of machinery, funding working capital requirement of the company and general corporate purposes. Ahead of the IPO, Mahamaya Lifesciences on 10 November 2025, raised Rs 19.97 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 17.52 lakh shares at Rs 114 each to 7 anchor investors.