Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BSE SME Mahamaya Lifesciences debuts with a modest pulse

BSE SME Mahamaya Lifesciences debuts with a modest pulse

Image
Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Mahamaya Lifesciences traded at Rs 117 on the BSE, a premium of 2.63% compared with the issue price of Rs 114.

The scrip was listed at Rs 116, a premium of 1.75% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently up about 0.9% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 121.80 and a low of Rs 115.50. About 18.98 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Mahamaya Lifesciences's IPO was subscribed 1.59 times. The issue opened for bidding on 11 November 2025 and it closed on 13 October 2025. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 108 to Rs 114 per share.

The IPO comprised 61,78,800 equity shares, including a fresh issue of 56,38,800 equity shares and offer for sale (OFS) of 5,40,000 equity shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 56.35% from 77.27% pre-issue.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for purchase of equipment for existing formulation plant, funding capital expenditure towards setting up of a new technical manufacturing plant, construction of warehouse building and purchase of machinery, funding working capital requirement of the company and general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the IPO, Mahamaya Lifesciences on 10 November 2025, raised Rs 19.97 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 17.52 lakh shares at Rs 114 each to 7 anchor investors.

Mahamaya Lifesciences specializes in the manufacturing of pesticide formulations and supplies bulk formulations to both Indian agrochemical companies and multinational corporations (MNCs). As of 30 September 2025, the company had 78 employees on its payroll.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 83.01 crore and net profit of Rs 4.10 crore for the period ended 30 June 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

WPIL jumps after South Africa arm wins Rs 426-cr MCWAP2 project

Shreyas Intermediates reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.24 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Raasi Refractories standalone net profit rises 544.44% in the September 2025 quarter

Palco Metals consolidated net profit declines 78.06% in the September 2025 quarter

Silverline Technologies standalone net profit rises 24100.00% in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 11:10 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story