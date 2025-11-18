WPIL jumps after South Africa arm wins Rs 426-cr MCWAP2 project

WPIL surged 7.48% to Rs 415.75 after its South African subsidiary has secured a major contract from METSI KE MATLA JV.

The subsidiary will carry out complete electro-mechanical and instrumentation works for the Trans Caledon Tunnel Authoritys MCWAP2 Project in South Africa.

The total value of the contract stands at 821 million Rand (Rs 426 crore), with a project execution timeline of 48 months, the company said.

WPIL clarified that the contract does not fall under related-party transactions.

WPIL is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing, erecting, commissioning and servicing of pumps & pumping systems.

The companys consolidated net profit tanked 31.9% to Rs 41.02 crore on 13.2% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 426.02 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.