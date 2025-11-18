WPIL jumps after South Africa arm wins Rs 426-cr MCWAP2 project

WPIL surged 7.48% to Rs 415.75 after its South African subsidiary has secured a major contract from METSI KE MATLA JV.
The subsidiary will carry out complete electro-mechanical and instrumentation works for the Trans Caledon Tunnel Authoritys MCWAP2 Project in South Africa.
The total value of the contract stands at 821 million Rand (Rs 426 crore), with a project execution timeline of 48 months, the company said.
WPIL clarified that the contract does not fall under related-party transactions.
WPIL is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing, erecting, commissioning and servicing of pumps & pumping systems.
The companys consolidated net profit tanked 31.9% to Rs 41.02 crore on 13.2% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 426.02 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app