Mahanagar Gas shares slide amid Mumbai CNG supply disruption

Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) shares continued to decline as a major CNG supply disruption hit the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).The MGL stock fell 1.42% on Monday (17 November) and is down another 0.45% to trade at Rs 1,230.10 on the BSE today. The stock is down 1.87% in two consecutive sessions.
Media reports said the disruption began after GAIL's main gas pipeline was damaged inside the RCF premises in Trombay. The incident affected supply at MGLs City Gate Station in Wadala from Sunday, 16 November.
MGL is prioritising supply to domestic Piped Natural Gas customers.
Several CNG stations across Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai remain shut. Restoration work is in progress. Supply is expected to normalise by 18 November, according to reports.
MGL is in the business of city gas distribution (CGD), presently distribution of natural gas for domestic industrial, commercial customers and CNG vehicles.
The company's standalone net profit tanked 32.57% to Rs 193.37 crore while revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) surged by 14.72% YoY to Rs 2,049.33 crore in Q2 September 2025.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app