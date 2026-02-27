Deposits with Scheduled commercial banks grew by 10.5% as at end Dec-25

According to latest Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data, deposits with Scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) grew (y-o-y) by 10.5 per cent as at end-December 2025 as compared to 11.0 per cent a year ago and 9.9 per cent a quarter ago. Branches across all population groups, except metropolitan, recorded improvement in deposit growth in December 2025 from a year ago. Deposit growth (y-o-y) pertaining to public sector banks improved to 9.9 per cent in December 2025 as compared to 9.1 per cent last year, whereas the same for private sector banks decelerated by 2.1 percentage points during the said period and stood at 11.3 per cent in December 2025.

Term deposits, the prime driver of deposit accumulation, recorded 11.5 per cent growth (y-o-y) in December 2025 and outpaced the growth of current deposits (11.1 per cent) and savings deposits (8.3 per cent). The household sector remained the largest contributor with 60.1 per cent of deposits as at end-December 2025. During first three quarters of FY:2025-26 i.e., April-December 2025, the household sector drove more than three-fourths of total change in SCBs' deposits. The contribution of female depositors in total SCB's deposits inched up to 20.8 per cent in December 2025 as compared to 20.6 per cent a year ago. The share of Deposits held by senior citizens increased to 20.7 per cent in December 2025 from 20.2 per cent a year ago.