Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index falls 2.26%, NIFTY Tumbles 1.25%

Last Updated : Feb 27 2026 | 5:17 PM IST
Nifty Realty index ended down 2.26% at 780.6 today. The index has gained 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, SignatureGlobal India Ltd added 4.17%, Godrej Properties Ltd dropped 3.72% and Phoenix Mills Ltd slipped 3.34%. The Nifty Realty index has fallen 4.00% over last one year compared to the 11.68% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Auto index has dropped 1.86% and Nifty FMCG index has dropped 1.69% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 1.25% to close at 25178.65 while the SENSEX has dropped 1.17% to close at 81287.19 today.

First Published: Feb 27 2026 | 5:17 PM IST

