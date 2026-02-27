India's fiscal deficit for first ten months of this fiscal year stands at 63% of annual estimates

Monthly accounts of the Government of India upto January, 2026 have been released today. The Government of India has received Rs 27,08,654 crore (79.5% of corresponding RE 2025-26 of Total Receipts) upto January, 2026 comprising Rs 20,94,218 crore of Tax Revenue (Net to Centre), Rs 5,57,307 crore of Non-Tax Revenue and Rs 57,129 crore of Non-Debt Capital Receipts. Rs 11,39,767 crore has been transferred to State Governments as Devolution of Share of Taxes by Government of India during this period which is Rs 65,588 crore higher than the previous year.

Total Expenditure incurred by Government of India is Rs 36,90,061 crore (74.3% of corresponding RE 2025-26), out of which Rs 28,47,780 crore is on Revenue Account and Rs 8,42,281 crore is on Capital Account. Out of the Total Revenue Expenditure, Rs 9,88,302 crore is on account of Interest Payments and Rs 3,54,861 crore is on account of Major Subsidies.