Desco Infratech receives LoI for pipeline infrastructure works

Desco Infratech has received a Letter of Intent (LOI) from Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) for execution of critical pipeline infrastructure works across multiple states in India.

The LOI encompasses the following key segments:

h - Steel Pipe Laying Works

h - MDPE Pipe Laying Works

h - Last Mile Connectivity Works

The projects are spread across the states of Karnataka, West Bengal, Bihar, Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Tamil Nadu, representing a significant multi-state mandate and strengthening the Companys pan-India operational footprint.

