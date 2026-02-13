Associate Sponsors

Desco Infratech receives LoI for pipeline infrastructure works

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 11:32 AM IST
Feom Bharat Petroleum Corporation

Desco Infratech has received a Letter of Intent (LOI) from Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) for execution of critical pipeline infrastructure works across multiple states in India.

The LOI encompasses the following key segments:
h - Steel Pipe Laying Works
h - MDPE Pipe Laying Works
h - Last Mile Connectivity Works

The projects are spread across the states of Karnataka, West Bengal, Bihar, Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Tamil Nadu, representing a significant multi-state mandate and strengthening the Companys pan-India operational footprint.

