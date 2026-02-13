Whirlpool of India posts nearly 40% YoY drop in Q3 PAT

Whirlpool of India has reported 39.7% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 26.49 crore despite a 4.0% rise in net sales to Rs 1,773.84 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.

The increase in revenue was mainly due to share gains in Washers and growth in Aircon categories. The refrigerator business remained muted due to soft industry and continuing competitive pricing and promotions.

Despite facing competitive and regulatory headwinds for the industry, the company said that it has made strong progress in its core strategic areas of driving premiumization, executional excellence and cost productivity.

While EBITDA improved by 31.2% YoY to Rs 90.9 crore, EBITDA margin expanded by 106 basis points YoY to 5.1% in Q3 FY26.

Profit before tax in Q3 FY26 stood at Rs 32.86 crore, down by 44.5% from Rs 59.19 crore recorded in Q3 FY25. Narasimhan Eswar, managing director, Whirlpool of India, said: Q3 was a historic period for Whirlpool of India Ltd (WOIL). We declared the securing of our future in mid October 2025 with a long term deal signed with Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) that ensured multi-decadal rights to usage of the Whirlpool brand, long term technological licensing agreements for accessing world class WHR technology across current and future categories and a 3 year plus TSA (transitional services agreement) that will allow us the interim systems stability needed to drive strongly forward into the future.