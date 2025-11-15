Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya standalone net profit declines 46.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 20.17% to Rs 0.95 crore

Net profit of Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya declined 46.67% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 20.17% to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.0.951.1927.3728.570.180.260.080.150.080.15

