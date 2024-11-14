Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya standalone net profit rises 66.67% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 41.67% to Rs 1.19 crore

Net profit of Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya rose 66.67% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 41.67% to Rs 1.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1.190.8428.5738.100.260.200.150.090.150.09

