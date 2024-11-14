Choksi Imaging reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.24 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 6:52 PM IST
Sales rise 1000.00% to Rs 5.72 crore

Net profit of Choksi Imaging reported to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 1000.00% to Rs 5.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales5.720.52 1000 OPM %6.64-121.15 -PBDT0.53-0.43 LP PBT0.49-0.47 LP NP0.24-0.47 LP

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 6:25 PM IST

